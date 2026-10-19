Rash of Rams injuries will sideline Davante Adams, Poona Ford and Kobie Turner

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams stands on the field during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 12.

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The Rams lost much more than a game to the Arizona Cardinals.

They lost four key players because of injuries.

Receiver Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring and will be sidelined six to 10 weeks, defensive lineman Kobie Turner sustained a groin strain and will be out several weeks and defensive lineman Poona Ford suffered a season-ending triceps injury, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Kicker Blake Grupe was placed on injured reserve after leaving Sunday’s 18-16 defeat because of a knee injury.

Rams What Super Bowl? Rams look lifeless during humbling loss to Cardinals The Rams’ offense sputtered and the team fell woefully short of its Super Bowl ambitions during an 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“These are adverse moments and we’ve got to be able to push through and do hard things,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters, “and that’s exactly what this situation entails.”

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The Rams are 2-4 heading into Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

A team that began the season as the Super Bowl favorite now must engineer turnarounds similar to those they pulled off in 2023 and 2024 to qualify for the playoffs.

“There’s no sense of panic,” safety Quentin Lake said during a videoconference, “but I think for us now there has to be a sense of urgency.”

On Sunday, the Rams will once again be without edge rusher Myles Garrett, who has been on injured reserve following left knee surgery after the season opener. McVay said the Rams would not open Garrett’s 21-day window to return this week.

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Rams defensive end Myles Garrett stands on the field before Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who sat out against the Cardinals because of a groin injury, is “progressing” and his status for the game against the Raiders will be determined late in the week, McVay said.

Adams, 33, is in his 13th NFL season. The three-time All-Pro, who led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches last season, has 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns.

Adams’ absence leaves the Rams with receivers Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and rookie CJ Daniels.

McVay said the Rams would explore possibly adding a receiver.

Turner has made 22 tackles and has broken up two passes. Ford has 15 tackles, one for a loss.

Aaron Donald and Braden Fiske are the remaining starters, and Tyler Davis, Larrell Murchison and Ty Hamilton will assume larger roles.

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Grupe, signed last week to replace Harrison Mevis, made a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Cardinals. But he was injured during the ensuing kickoff when he knocked the returner out of bounds.

McVay said the Rams were making inquiries about available kickers.

“We’ve taken some shots this year,” McVay said of the rash of injuries. “We’ve got to be able to get up and keep swingin’.

“This is a good test.”