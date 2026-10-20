Brandon McManus becomes Rams’ third kicker this season amid special teams woes
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- The Rams are signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus after Blake Grupe injured his knee against Arizona, making McManus the team’s third kicker this season.
- McManus, 35, has made 82% of his field-goal attempts over 12 seasons, including going 24 of 30 for Green Bay in 2025.
The Rams moved to augment their struggling special teams on Tuesday, signing veteran kicker Brandon McManus.
The Rams worked out McManus and veteran Matt Prater on Tuesday and then chose McManus to replace Blake Grupe, who is on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during his Rams debut in an 18-16 defeat by the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
McManus will be the third kicker on the roster this season for a team that opened as the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI but is now struggling with a 2-4 record heading into Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Rams wide receiver Davante Adams will miss six to 10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring and Kobie Turner will be placed on injured reserve.
Harrison Mevis, signed by the Rams at midseason in 2025, was released last week after making only five of nine field-goal attempts this season. Grupe kicked a 44-yard field goal against the Cardinals but was injured on the ensuing play when he knocked a Cardinals kick returner out of bounds.
Punter Ethan Evans kicked an extra point that put the Rams ahead, 17-15, with less than a minute remaining before the Cardinals kicked a winning field goal.
McManus, 35, has made 297 of 362 field-goal attempts (82%) during a 12-year career that has included stints with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. In 2025, he made 24 of 30 field-goal attempts for the Packers.
The Rams also placed receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Poona Ford on injured reserve because of hamstring and triceps injuries, respectively. Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Adams would be sidelined six to 10 weeks and that Ford is out for the season.