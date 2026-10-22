Matthew Stafford embracing ‘even more important’ role for injury-depleted Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks on the sideline during a loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 18.

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Matthew Stafford does not typically stray much from comments about sticking with his process.

But in the wake of a rash of injuries suffered by several of the Rams’ key players, the veteran quarterback and reigning NFL most valuable player on Wednesday sounded as if he intended to be a calming presence.

“Been a part of these times before,” said Stafford, an 18th-year pro. “That’s when my role becomes even more important as a leader, as somebody that can try and help steady the ship for us and make sure that I’m doing my part to do everything I can to help us win football games becomes even more important.”

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Stafford has passed for 11 touchdowns with six interceptions for a team that has lost two games in a row to fall to 2-4.

The Rams play the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.

For that game — and more — they will be without star receiver Davante Adams and defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Poona Ford, all of who suffered injuries Sunday in an 18-16 defeat by the Arizona Cardinals.

Coach Sean McVay has said Adams would be out six to 10 weeks because of a hamstring injury. The Rams on Wednesday placed Turner on injured reserve because of a groin strain, and Ford is out for the season because of a ruptured triceps.

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On Monday, McVay said linebacker Nate Landman was in concussion protocol. And All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, who sat out against the Cardinals because of a groin injury, did not practice Wednesday.

Edge rusher Myles Garrett and tight end Terrance Ferguson remain on injured reserve.

“Everybody sees these and they’re on their fantasy team or whatever and they’re like, ‘Aww. I’ve got to trade a guy in and out now,’” Stafford said. “And we’re like, well that guy’s worked ... for the last eight months to get this opportunity and it’s unfortunate he doesn’t get to do what he loves to do. ... I know the work that they put into it to be out here doing what they love.

“I just feel even more responsibility to try and be as good as I can be.”

The Rams have four more games — against the Raiders, Chargers, Washington Commanders and the Cardinals — before a bye.

Stafford indicated he would lead by example — and more.

“I’m not going to go outside of the framework of what I feel comfortable with when it comes to leadership,” Stafford said, “but at the same time, just how steady can I be? How good can I be?

“Sometimes that’s having a conversation with a guy. Other times that’s checking the ball down and not forcing one...

“I just want to lead the way for those guys and let them know that, ‘Listen, I’ve been in instances like this before and I’ve been on teams that have turned things around in that regard.’ So hopefully they can look to me and feel comfortable that I’m leading the way and doing what I can to help us be where we want to be.”