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Rams

Rams star Puka Nacua leaves practice after sustaining a calf injury

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams after making a catch in the fourth quarter on Oct. 18.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

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The Rams’ injury woes continued Thursday when star receiver Puka Nacua left practice because of a calf injury, a team official said.

Nacua was sidelined for two games this season because of a hip injury, but he has played the last three games for a Rams team that opened the season as the Super Bowl favorite but is 2-4 heading into Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The Rams are already thin at receiver in the wake of a hamstring injury suffered by Davante Adams during the Rams’ 18-16 defeat by the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. Adams, 33, will be sidelined for six to 10 weeks, coach Sean McVay said.

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It remains to be seen if Nacua, who led the NFL in receptions last season, will play against the Raiders.

Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and rookie CJ Daniels are other Rams receivers.

Inglewood, CA - October 18: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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