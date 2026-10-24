Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds

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Another week, another Rams kicker.

On Sunday, veteran Brandon McManus will make his debut when the Rams play the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

McManus, 35, will be the third kicker — fourth if you count punter Ethan Evans’ extra-point cameo last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals — to play this season for a Rams team that has stumbled, in part, because of kicking-game miscues.

The Rams released kicker Harrison Mevis two weeks ago and signed Blake Grupe, who made his first field-goal attempt against the Cardinals but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the ensuing kickoff when he knocked the returner out of bounds.

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The Rams summoned McManus and veteran Matt Prater to Woodland Hills for a tryout, and chose McManus after the workout.

“I’m a competitor and I love this game so much,” said McManus, who has played 12 seasons. “It’s done a lot for me and my family, so excited to get back out there and have that opportunity.”

McManus has made 297 of 362 field-goal attempts (82%) during stints with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. In 2025, he made 24 of 30 field-goal attempts for the Packers.

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McManus said his experience with the Packers — in 2024 he joined them near midseason — would help him make a quick adjustment to the Rams and snapper Joe Cardona and holder Evans. He quipped that during his nine seasons with the Broncos, he worked with eight or nine punter/holders.

“So I’m used to seeing new things,” he said.

McManus is eager for his three sons to see him play.

“They get to watch me play on TV again,” he said. “They were young when I played most of my career, they didn’t really know. So now they’re older and their friends are talking at school, so it’s cool and exciting for them.”

Unlike the 5-foot-7, 156-pound Grupe, McManus is 6-3 and 201 pounds.

So his injury risk might be lower if he collides with a kick returner.

“I have double-digit tackles,” said McManus, who has 14.

Key injuries

Rams: LB Nate Landman (concussion, out); WR Puka Nacua (calf, questionable); CB Trent McDuffie (groin, questionable)

Raiders: TE Carter Runyon (foot, out); WR Dont’e Thornton (hamstring, out); RB Mike Washington (foot/back, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Raiders

The Rams and Las Vegas Raiders will play Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PDT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be shown throughout California on Fox. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM and 1330 AM (Español).

Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Raiders

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Who will win Rams vs. Raiders?

The Rams are depleted by injuries, but they still have enough talent — if Nacua plays — to outlast a Raiders team that started 3-0 but has lost its last three games.

Gary Klein’s pick: Rams 27, Raiders 24