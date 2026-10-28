Rams bring back kicker Joshua Karty and others for special teams

Kicker Joshua Karty stands for the national snthem before a Rams game against the 49ers last season.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Rams are suddenly paying special attention to special teams — and they are turning to former players for help.

On Wednesday, the Rams signed to the practice squad kicker Joshua Karty and long-snapper Jake McQuaide — both of whom played previously for the Rams — and linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

The moves came after the Rams gave up significant kick returns in their 35-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the latest miscues in a season that has featured a seemingly nonstop array of special teams issues.

Advertisement

The Rams (3-4) play the winless Chargers (0-6) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams have already gone through three kickers this season. Harrison Mevis, who replaced Karty midway through the 2025 season, was released a few weeks ago and the Rams signed Blake Grupe. But in his first game against the Arizona Cardinals, Grupe suffered a knee injury making a tackle on a kick return. The Rams signed veteran Brandon McManus, who kicked five extra points against the Raiders.

“Thought McManus did a really good job last week,” coach Sean McVay said. “but we’re looking at just being able to add value to our specialists with the different situations that have occurred.”

Karty, 24, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Rams in 2024. He made 29 of 34 field-goal attempts as a rookie but struggled in 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles blocked two kicks — returning one for a touchdown on the final play — and Karty had made only 10 of 15 field-goal attempts before the Rams released him and signed Mevis. Karty was signed to the practice squad, but the Arizona Cardinals signed him to their roster and eventually released him.

Advertisement

Would McVay consider having two kickers on the 48-man game-day roster?

“You’ve gotta really ask yourself, ‘OK, does that really make sense? Does it fit?” McVay said, “And there’s a lot of layers to it, so I wouldn’t be ready to answer that question yet.”

McQuaide, 38, is a 15-year veteran who played his first 10 seasons with the Rams, most as part of a special teams triumvirate that included kicker Greg Zuerlein and punter Johnny Hekker. The Rams reacquired McQuaide midway through the 2025 season to replace Alex Ward.

The Rams signed McQuaide on Wednesday because long-snapper Joe Cardona suffered an ankle injury against the Raiders, McVay said.

“Good contingency plans if need be,” McVay said.

Rhattigan, 27, has played for Seattle, Arizona, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, almost exclusively on special teams.

“We’re looking to just increase and just figure out ways to improve some of the areas that need to be improved upon,” McVay said, adding, “This is a case of, he’s had success, coached against him, and if need be, if you’re in a flex-up situation, he would be a guy that would be in consideration because of the value he provides special teams-wise.”

Etc.

The Rams will not start the clock this week on edge rusher Myles Garrett and tight end Terrance Ferguson to return from injured reserve, McVay said. Garrett is “making good progress” and his situation is a “week-to-week basis, McVay said. … Receiver Davante Adams is recovering from a procedure to address his injured hamstring and is “doing really well,” McVay said. Adams was initially projected to be sidelined for six to 10 weeks. “I think based on how everything went, on the shorter end is what is projected,” McVay said. … Cardona, center Coleman Shelton (hip) and tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) were not scheduled to practice Wednesday, McVay said.