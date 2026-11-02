Myles Garrett returning to Rams practice, but it’s unclear when he’ll play

Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett stands on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 12.

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Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett, who has been on injured reserve since undergoing knee surgery after the season opener, will practice this week, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

The Rams will open the 21-day window for Garrett to return to the roster, but McVay said the Rams would proceed cautiously before determining when Garrett will play in a game.

The Rams (4-4) play the Washington Commanders (2-4-1) on Sunday in Landover, Md.

“I want to be careful to even set any sort of expectations,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters. “I think just taking it a day at a time is going to be the best way that we can approach it.

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“Think that’s the right thing for him and really just to see how he responds.”

McVay said there was “a good chance” tight end Terrance Ferguson will return to practice this week but a decision has not been made. Ferguson has been on injured reserve since Oct. 2 because of an ankle injury.

The Rams acquired Garrett in June by sending edge rusher Jared Verse, a first-round draft pick and future picks to the Cleveland Browns for the two-time NFL defensive player of the year, who amassed an NFL season-record 23 sacks last season.

Garrett, 30, was sidelined for most of training camp because of a left knee problem. The five-time All-Pro practiced the week before the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, but he did not make a tackle in the 27-7 defeat. Garrett said afterward that it was “the worst version of myself,” and that there were times he was thinking about his health rather than what the 49ers were doing on offense.

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“Getting him back on the field I think is going to be really good overall for the team and as a defense,” cornerback Trent McDuffie said Monday, adding that Garrett’s energy will bolster a unit that is beginning to ascend.

McDuffie, who was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders, intercepted a pass during Sunday’s 24-9 victory over the Chargers before he suffered a back injury that forced him to leave the game. Cornerback Jaylen Watson also left because of a shoulder injury.

McVay said both would be evaluated throughout the week before making a determination about their availability for Sunday.

With the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10, McVay reiterated that the Rams are counting on the return of Garrett, Ferguson and other key players such as receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kobie Turner as opposed to making deals for new players.

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Quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly left the locker room Sunday with an ice pack on his right elbow. McVay said Stafford has “had some soreness there” but said Stafford was better equipped to address the problem. Stafford is scheduled to speak with reporters Wednesday. ... Linebacker Grant Stuard suffered a hamstring injury during warmups before the game against the Chargers, and running back Dean Connors suffered a broken hand during the game and was scheduled to have surgery Monday, McVay said.