Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson to miss rest of season after shoulder surgery

Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson, warming up before a game, will miss the rest of the season because his injured shoulder requires surgery.

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Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson will have shoulder surgery and is out for the season, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Watson, who signed with the Rams as a free agent after winning two Super Bowl titles in four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, reinjured his shoulder during last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

“That’s a big blow,” McVay said. “Bummer for him. He’s been such a stud for us. He wanted to be able to play through it but just kind of understanding the totality of it all, just some of the different things, recommended to get that surgery.

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“He’s been everything and that much more that we had hoped.”

Watson, who signed a three-year contract that included $34 million in guarantees, has one interception and nine passes defended.

“A guy that will be missed for sure,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “He’s a big-time talent and a guy that was kind of an enforcer for us on the edge.”

Rams Myles Garrett returning to Rams practice, but it’s unclear when he’ll play Rams coach Sean McVay says Myles Garrett will be cleared to practice this week but the team is waiting to see if he can play against the Commanders.

Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. are expected to help fill Watson’s spot, and McVay indicated that the Rams could explore adding a cornerback before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

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McDuffie, who has intercepted two passes, suffered a back injury against the Chargers and was not scheduled to practice on Wednesday.

The Rams opened the window for edge rusher Myles Garrett, tight end Terrance Ferguson and running back Ronnie Rivers to return from injured reserve, and all were scheduled to practice Wednesday.

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Stafford downplayed having left the locker room on Sunday with an ice pack on his right elbow. He said he has iced throughout the season. “I’m 38 years old, trying to keep up with these young bucks,” he said. “Little bit of soreness and stuff that is not uncommon this time of year. Again, haven’t a rep in practice. Haven’t missed a rep in a game. Feel good. So I’m not too worried about it.” … The Rams cut receiver/punt returner Alex Bachman and re-signed him to the practice squad. McVay said running back Kyren Williams or receiver Tutu Atwell would return punts. The Rams also signed cornerback Cam Lampkin to the roster from the practice squad, added cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean to the practice squad and cut outside linebacker Garrett Nelson. Running back Dean Connors was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery for a hand injury suffered against the Chargers.