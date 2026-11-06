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Rams

Myles Garrett expected to make his return for Rams vs. Commanders

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) plays catch with fans.
Rams defensive end Myles Garrett plays catch with fans before the Rams’ win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 1.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
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  • Barring any setbacks, Myles Garrett is expected to play for the Rams against the Washington Commanders after missing seven games because of a knee injury.
  • Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson and running back Ronnie Rivers are on track to be activated off injured reserve, Sean McVay said.

Barring a setback, Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett will return Sunday against the Washington Commanders, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Garrett, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, has not played since the season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. Garrett had no tackles in the 27-7 defeat and said afterward that his performance was “the worst version” of himself. He was placed on injured reserve after undergoing a procedure on his left knee, and returned to practice this week.

“It has been exciting to be able to get Myles back into the mix with the other guys that I think have played really well up front and we’ve got to be able to bring it to life, and it will be fun to see,” McVay said.

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The Rams are 4-4 and won their last two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

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Sunday’s game will mark the first time that Garrett and defensive lineman Aaron Donald will play together. Donald ended a two-year retirement a few months after the Rams traded edge rusher Jared Verse, a first-round draft pick and two other future picks to the Cleveland Browns for Garrett, who amassed an NFL season-record 23 sacks last season.

Donald, 35, is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. Garrett, 30, has won the award twice.

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“He’s looked awesome in practice and I’m excited for him to just go play within himself, “McVay said. “Doesn’t have to do anything other than be Myles.”

Tight end Terrance Ferguson and running back Ronnie Rivers also are on track to be activated from injured reserve, McVay said.

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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