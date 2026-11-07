The 236½-sack nightmare: Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett ready to ‘have some fun’

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It began as something merely conceptual, a tantalizing possibility.

Last June, immediately after the Rams traded for star edge rusher Myles Garrett, the NFL grapevine began buzzing:

Would Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, consider coming out of retirement to play with Garrett, a two-time winner of the award?

After a summer of rampant speculation, Donald signed on to join what was already regarded as a Super Bowl-favorite team.

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VIDEO | 01:31 Rams prepare to face the Washington Commanders Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Sunday when the Rams face the Washington Commanders.

But Donald’s ramp-up to achieve football shape precluded him from playing in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. And Garrett underwent knee surgery after that loss, so the two stars were unable to play together for seven games.

On Sunday, it will finally happen.

Barring an unexpected setback, Garrett and Donald will line up together for the first time when the Rams play the Washington Commanders at Northwest Field in Landover, Md.

Two players accustomed to being double- or triple-teamed — two players with a combined 236½ sacks — are eager for opportunities.

“The offenses are really going to have to pick their poison,” said Garrett, who amassed an NFL season-record 23 sacks last season. “‘Who’s going to be freed-up this play?’

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“I think either of us are pretty good at winning one-on-ones, so we’ll have some fun.”

Said Donald, one of the most dominant interior linemen in NFL history: “It’s always good when you’ve got all the pieces to the puzzles out there.”

The Rams (4-4) aim to build on their modest two-game winning streak and get over .500 for the first time this season.

The defense will be without cornerback Jaylen Watson, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers. Cornerback Trent McDuffie is questionable after suffering a back injury against the Chargers and not practicing this week.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tackles New York Giants running back Najee Harris for a loss during a Rams win on Sept. 21 at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

But Garrett’s return should energize a team that still intends to play in Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams have only 12 sacks, which is tied for 26th among 32 teams. Edge rusher Byron Young has a team-best 4½ sacks. Donald is still looking for his first.

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The attention the Commanders and future opponents must pay to Garrett and Donald will open play-making opportunities for others, Young said.

“I always call it art,” he said of Garrett’s and Donald’s ability to excel despite double teams. “Because it’s not easy when you’ve got four hands on you 90% of the time. And they still make it work.

“So it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait.”

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske said players are acclimating to Garrett’s skill set and play style.

“I’m sure there will be some kinks to work out early on, but it’s still pretty early in the season,” Fiske said. “He’s been playing for 10 years, so it shouldn’t be too hard to catch his stride.

“But he looks damn good out there.”

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson played against Garrett in 2023, when the Rams defeated the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett’s size, speed and burst at the snap is “amazing,” Jackson said.

“He’s like a running back with skill but like a D-lineman with his power,” Jackson said. “He’s good at change of direction — like on a dime...

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“He’s kind of like a do-everything kind of guy who’s seen everything as far as looks.”

Coach Sean McVay wants Garrett to “play within himself” Sunday.

“He doesn’t have to do anything other than be Myles and play one-eleventh of what the rest were asking to do for the defense,” McVay said.

Garrett said he won’t fight the excitement, the joy and all the emotions of finally getting to play again.

“You don’t try to push them back,” he said. “You open yourself to them. You accept it.

“After acknowledging it, you go out there and do what you’ve always done.”