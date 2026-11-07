Rams vs. Commanders: How to watch, start time, prediction and odds

The Rams’ trip across the country to play the Washington Commanders on Sunday will be a homecoming of sorts for coach Sean McVay, safety Kam Curl and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

McVay was a Washington assistant for seven years before the Rams hired him in 2017 and made the then-30-year-old McVay the youngest coach in modern NFL history. McVay was an assistant tight ends coach and tight ends coach under Mike Shanahan and offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden.

VIDEO | 01:31 Rams prepare to face the Washington Commanders Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Sunday when the Rams face the Washington Commanders.

“I look back and think of what a pain in the butt I was as an OC, now being in this chair, and how patient [Gruden] was with me and how protected I really felt,” said McVay, who guided the Rams to a road victory over the Commanders in 2020.

Curl played his first four NFL seasons for the Commanders after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Arkansas. The Commanders did not re-sign him, and he joined the Rams on a two-year contract that included $6 million in guarantees.

Curl made several big plays for the Rams — including last season’s game-clinching interception in the NFL divisional-round victory over the Chicago Bears — and the Rams gave him a three-year extension that includes $24 million in guarantees.

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“Had a little bitter breakup, you know, but it is what it is at this point,” Curl said of the Commanders. “I haven’t been back to [the region] since, so it’s going to feel good. Somewhat at home. Emotions will probably be high but keep them in check. ... It’s going to be fun.”

The Commanders selected Forbes with the 16 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He struggled as a rookie and was waived during the next season. The Rams claimed Forbes, and he has regained confidence mostly as a rotational player. With Jaylen Watson out for the season because of a shoulder injury, Josh Wallace and Forbes could see a lot of action.

Forbes said is “a way different player and a way different person” than he was during his time with the Commanders.

“Things happen and it’s in the past,: he said, “but we’ll be ready to go.”