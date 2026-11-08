‘I am that closer.’ Myles Garrett’s three-sack performance shows why Rams traded for him

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Myles Garrett sat at his locker, “Hard Times” by Ray Charles playing loudly from his phone.

But the Rams’ star edge rusher was feeling anything but blue.

Garrett had just amassed three sacks and forced a fumble in a 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium, showing the form that made him a two-time NFL defensive player of the year.

Last June, the Rams made a blockbuster trade for Garrett because they sought a closer they lacked last season and were determined to add as part of an all-in effort to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

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“I am that closer,” Garrett said after standing to address a crowd of reporters.

If there was any doubt, he repeated himself.

“I am that closer,” he said, “so we don’t need to look any further.”

VIDEO | 01:54 Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett lead Rams to victory over Washington Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what went right for the Rams in a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Depending on where he lines up, all the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett has to do is look to his left or his right. He will find a pretty good closer there as well.

Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, came out of retirement to play with Garrett after the Rams acquired the elite defender. Sunday’s game was the first time they lined up together.

“We got a pretty good feel for the game,” Donald said after complimenting Garrett on his “three-piece” performance. “Was able to play off each other sometimes and do some things, so it was fun.”

It was certainly more enjoyable for the Rams to watch than the last time Garrett was on the field.

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Garrett’s campaign didn’t start well. He suffered a knee injury during training camp, aggravated it during an embarrassing season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia and then had knee surgery that kept him sidelined for seven games.

He returned and joined a defense that in eight games had only 12 sacks.

Consider: In one game, Garrett equaled a quarter of that total.

Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett set an NFL season-record with 23 sacks. If he continues his current pace — and who is going to tell him that’s impossible? — he will surpass that in the final eight games.

Myles Garrett celebrates with Aaron Donald after a sack against Washington in the fourth quarter Sunday. (Scott Taetsch / Getty Images)

There are now 128½ reasons, Garrett’s career sack total, to see why Garrett believes he was “born” a closer.

“Some people got it, some people don’t,” he said. “Some people got to train to really amount to it. But I was born with that. I’ve only continued to own it along the way.”

Commanders coach Dan Quinn did not need convincing.

“He looked like a guy who hadn’t been out,” Quinn said.

Rams players agreed.

“Myles is a monster,” cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. said.

Garrett said he was rusty in the first half. But it didn’t look that way when he sacked Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the second quarter and forced a fumble that was recovered by Rams linebacker Omar Speights.

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“I was trying to throw it,” Daniels said, “and then Myles Garrett happened.”

Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett knocks the ball out of Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels’ hands during the first half Sunday. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

It was Garrett’s first sack as a Ram.

“Man, it was a weight off my shoulders,” he said. “Getting back to who I am.”

Garrett got to Daniels again early in the fourth quarter for a five-yard loss.

But he saved his best for last.

With just over two-and-a-half minutes left, he lined up over the center.

“I was like, I know his eyes are getting big,” Garrett said. “He’s asking for help.”

Garrett burst off the line at the snap and sacked Daniels for a 12-yard loss.

Rams coach Sean McVay has seen it before. For seven seasons, he watched Donald destroy offenses while amassing most of his 111 career sacks.

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett sacks Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels in the second half Sunday. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

In Super Bowl LVI, Donald closed out the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals by pressuring Joe Burrow into throwing an incomplete desperation pass.

McVay said Garrett was “awesome” on Sunday.

“You can’t have enough guys that can close out games for ‘ya,” McVay said.

Garrett showed again that he is one of those guys.

And here’s a thought that might have opponents singing the blues.

“I’m nowhere near where I want to be as far as like my performance and things I know I can do and how I can move,” Garrett said. “But this is a confidence booster, for sure.”