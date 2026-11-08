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Rams

Puka Nacua’s 150 yards, Myles Garrett’s three sacks carry Rams past Commanders

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, tries to fend off Washington cornerback Trey Amos.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, tries to fend off Washington cornerback Trey Amos after making a catch in the second quarter of the Rams’ 20-13 win Sunday.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
By Gary Klein
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  • Puka Nacua shines with a season-high 150 receiving yards and Myles Garrett records three sacks and forces a fumble in the Rams’ 20-13 win over Washington.
  • Garrett’s final sack of Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels late in the fourth quarter helped stymie a late Commanders comeback attempt.
  • The Rams have won three straight and improved to 5-4 ahead of next week’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

LANDOVER, Md. — Count Puka Nacua among the legion of Rams players who suffered injuries this season.

Nacua was sidelined for two games because of a hip injury and has been playing through a calf issue.

But Nacua remains the Rams’ biggest weapon.

On Sunday, Nacua caught 14 passes for a season-high 150 yards and a touchdown and Myles Garrett recorded three sacks as the Rams defeated the Washington Commanders 20-13 at Northwest Stadium.

Blake Corum rushed for a touchdown as the Rams improved their record to 5-4.

LRams safety Quentin Lake runs past Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after intercepting a pass.

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Rams safety Quentin Lake texted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to apologize after saying on a podcast that Herbert was ‘throwing deli meat’ and ‘seeing ghosts’ during Sunday’s game.

The Rams have won three consecutive games heading in next Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams will then have what amounts to a mini bye before they play the Green Bay Packers the night before Thanksgiving at SoFi Stadium.

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By then, the Rams aim to have defensive lineman Kobie Turner activated from injured reserve. Receiver Davante Adams also would be eligible to return.

In the meantime, coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford will continue to rely on Nacua, who was targeted 19 times against the Commanders and also rushed for 15 yards despite spending time in the medical tent after landing hard while attempting to catch a long pass. It was the third time this season that Nacua amassed at least 125 yards receiving.

Stafford completed 26 of 43 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown, with an interception. Corum rushed for 58 yards in 11 carries, and Kyren Williams gained 45 yards in five carries.

Rams defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Rams defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels in the fourth quarter Sunday.
(Scott Taetsch / Getty Images)
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Garrett played for the first time since undergoing knee surgery after the Rams’ season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The reigning NFL defensive player of the year made three tackles, including a second-quarter strip sack that set up a Rams field goal and a late fourth-quarter sack that stifled the Commanders’ final opportunity. He also was called for two pre-snap penalties.

Lineman Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, made one tackle in his first game playing alongside Garrett.

The Rams were without starting cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie, but Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. helped limit the Commanders to one touchdown and two field goals.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 24 of 35 passes for 274 yards, including a touchdown to former Rams receiver Van Jefferson.

The Rams managed only two field goals in the first half and trailed 10-6 after giving up a field goal and a short touchdown reception by Jefferson.

The Rams came out strong in the second half, taking the first possession and driving 69 yards in eight plays with Corum scoring on a two-yard run for a 13-10 lead.

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Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during a 20-13 win over the Commanders on Sunday.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)

But Commanders safety Nick Cross intercepted a pass by Stafford, setting up a tying field goal.

The Rams took the lead early in the fourth quarter after Stafford directed a 65-yard, 12-play drive that culminated with Nacua’s seven-yard touchdown catch.

Garrett got his third sack just before the two-minute warning, stifling a Commanders comeback.

But the Rams could not run out the clock.

The Commanders got the ball with 52 seconds left at their nine-yard line and moved to the Rams’ 31. On the final play, Daniels completed a pass but the Commanders were unable to reach the end zone.

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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