Rams star Puka Nacua likely will be placed on injured reserve
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- Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee plus turf toe. He likely will be placed on injured reserve.
- If Nacua is placed on injured reserve, he will miss at least the next four games.
- Nacua missing time will further compromise a Rams receiving unit that is already playing without Davante Adams.
Rams star receiver Puka Nacua suffered a right knee sprain during Sunday’s victory over the Washington Commanders and will probably be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Monday.
Nacua suffered sprained medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments after carrying the ball on a jet sweep on the Rams’ final play in the 20-13 victory. He also is dealing with a toe injury, McVay said.
Myles Garrett made a huge impact for the Rams in their victory over the Washington Commanders, finishing with three sacks and a forced fumble.
Nacua caught 14 passes for a season-best 150 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 20 yards.
If Nacua goes on injured reserve, he would be required to sit out at least four games.
The Rams, who have won three games in a row, play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Puka Nacua shines with a season-high 150 receiving yards in the Rams’ 20-13 win over the Commanders, but will his knee injury hurt the Rams going forward?