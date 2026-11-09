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Rams

Rams star Puka Nacua likely will be placed on injured reserve

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
(Stephanie Scarbrough / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff Writer Follow

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  • Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee plus turf toe. He likely will be placed on injured reserve.
  • If Nacua is placed on injured reserve, he will miss at least the next four games.
  • Nacua missing time will further compromise a Rams receiving unit that is already playing without Davante Adams.

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua suffered a right knee sprain during Sunday’s victory over the Washington Commanders and will probably be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Nacua suffered sprained medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments after carrying the ball on a jet sweep on the Rams’ final play in the 20-13 victory. He also is dealing with a toe injury, McVay said.

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Nacua caught 14 passes for a season-best 150 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 20 yards.

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If Nacua goes on injured reserve, he would be required to sit out at least four games.

The Rams, who have won three games in a row, play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams.

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Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

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