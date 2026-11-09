Rams star Puka Nacua likely will be placed on injured reserve

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up before a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

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Rams star receiver Puka Nacua suffered a right knee sprain during Sunday’s victory over the Washington Commanders and will probably be placed on injured reserve, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Nacua suffered sprained medial collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments after carrying the ball on a jet sweep on the Rams’ final play in the 20-13 victory. He also is dealing with a toe injury, McVay said.

Nacua caught 14 passes for a season-best 150 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 20 yards.

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If Nacua goes on injured reserve, he would be required to sit out at least four games.

The Rams, who have won three games in a row, play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.