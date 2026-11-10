With NFL’s toughest schedule looming, Rams quiet at trade deadline as rivals make deals

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High-profile trades before the season showed their fans and the rest of the NFL that with Super Bowl LXI to be played at SoFi Stadium the Rams were unquestionably all-in.

But as the league’s trade deadline came and went Tuesday, the injury-ravaged Rams made only one minor move, essentially saying we’ll handle this all internally.

While the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers added veteran receiver Keenan Allen, the Rams — with Davante Adams on injured reserve and Puka Nacua expected to be sidelined for an extended period — brought back receiver Xavier Smith, who they released in October.

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Rams Rams star Puka Nacua likely will be placed on injured reserve Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is dealing with MCL and PCL sprains in his knee in addition to turf toe and likely will miss at least the next four games.

That is a far cry from moves the Rams made in previous Super Bowl seasons. In 2018, they traded for edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. In 2021, they signed free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and traded for edge rusher Von Miller.

Coach Sean McVay indicated during the last few weeks that the Rams were unlikely to be active at the trade deadline.

But that was before last Sunday, when Nacua suffered knee and toe injuries that are expected to sideline the All-Pro for several weeks. The Rams were already thin at receiver after Adams suffered a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the lineup since Week 7.

“You have to look at all avenues to try to be able to solve some of the issues or situations or scenarios that have come up,” McVay said Monday when asked if the Rams might pursue a receiver. “A lot of new things occur on a daily basis, so I would never rule it out.”

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Allen and Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts and Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars were thought to be potential targets for the Rams.

Rams general manager Les Snead stands on the field at SoFi Stadium before a game against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 12. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

But the Jaguars ultimately took Thomas off the market. The 49ers, with receiver depth problems of their own, added Allen, and the Kansas City Chiefs traded for Downs.

The 49ers’ move came after they had already traded for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner ahead of the deadline. And the defending Super-Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks had bolstered their roster by trading for All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

Barring the Rams signing a free agent — the Vikings released Beckham after the deadline and signed him to their practice squad — they will go into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a receiver corps that includes Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, rookie CJ Daniels and Smith. The Rams re-signed Smith from the 49ers practice squad after placing Jordan Whittington on injured reserve.

The Rams are 5-4 and have won three games in a row.

But according to ESPN, the Rams have the league’s toughest remaining schedule.

After playing at the Cardinals, the Rams will have what is essentially a mini-bye before playing the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on the night before Thanksgiving.

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Then they play the Kansas City Chiefs, at the 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys, and games against the Seahawks sandwiched around a game at Tampa Bay.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner is expected to return against the Packers, and Adams, Nacua, tight end Terrance Ferguson and offensive lineman Steve Avila will be available at some point.

But whether the Rams can remain in contention for a playoff spot is the all-encompassing question.