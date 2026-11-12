Rams change course, place wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is swarmed by Chargers defenders for a short gain during a Rams win on Nov. 1 at SoFi Stadium.

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The Rams on Thursday placed Puka Nacua on injured reserve, meaning the star receiver must sit out at least four games.

Nacua was injured last Sunday on the Rams’ final play of their 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders. Nacua, who had 14 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, was hit while carrying the ball on a jet sweep.

The Rams have experienced a flurry of injuries, and NFL rules limit teams from activating more than eight players a year from injured reserve.

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On Wednesday, McVay said Nacua would not be placed on injured reserve because of “semantics with the roster and things like that,” but that he “still is going to be out for an extended period of time.”

Last week, the Rams activated offensive lineman Keagen Trost, running back Ronnie Rivers and edge rusher Myles Garrett from injured reserve. The Rams also opened the 21-day window for tight end Terrance Ferguson to return from an ankle injury, and then Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner could return before the Rams play the Green Bay Packers the night before Thanksgiving, and receiver Davante Adams might return after the Rams play the Packers, McVay has said.

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Nacua will be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and games against the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. He will not be eligible to return until the Rams Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams elevated receiver Brennan Presley to the roster from the practice squad and signed receiver Tyler Scott to the practice squad.

Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith and rookie CJ Daniels are other receivers in the roster.