Amid a bittersweet winning streak, Rams look for revenge against Cardinals

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The Rams bounced back from an embarrassing, season-opening performance and a 2-4 start.

Myles Garrett returned to the lineup and dominated.

Coach Sean McVay’s team is now riding a three-game winning streak.

It took awhile, but the team that opened the season as the Super Bowl favorite is finally on a roll.

So why doesn’t it feel that way?

With receiver Puka Nacua the latest star to hit injured reserve, the Rams are anything but giddy heading into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

VIDEO | 02:34 Rams look to extend their winning streak against Cardinals Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Sunday when the Rams face the Arizona Cardinals.

“It has been unique with the amount of different information that you’re dealing with and different injuries,” McVay said, “but we’re excited to have won those last three games.”

The Rams have not lost since Oct. 18, when Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur — the Rams’ former offensive coordinator — outcoached McVay in an 18-16 victory at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals’ victory extended the LaFleur brothers’ record to 6-0 over McVay, who is 0-5 against Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

The Rams subsequently defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers and the Washington Commanders.

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But tight end Terrance Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury the day before the Rams departed to play the Commanders, and Nacua suffered a knee sprain and toe injury on the Rams’ final play of the 20-13 victory.

“There have been a lot of people in and out, [which] sometimes takes that major joy out of a win sometimes,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said when asked about the team’s mood. “You’re like, ‘Man, we just won, but we lost Puka for a little bit of time,’ or we lost ‘Ferg.’ ...

“That’s part of it. Then I think, frankly, there are opportunities for us to play better a little bit as well.”

The Rams, who led the NFL in offense and scoring last season, are tied for fourth in yards, averaging 379.8, and 13th in points (23.8).

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The defense is giving up 302.4 yards and 20.1 points per game, which ranks fifth and eighth, respectively.

Special teams problems that plagued the Rams in the first seven games appear to be resolved for now.

Rams linebacker Nate Landman tackles Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier on Oct. 18 at SoFi Stadium. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Last season, after Davante Adams suffered a hamstring injury, McVay masterfully pivoted to an attack relying heavily on multiple tight ends.

With Nacua and Adams out, will McVay make another significant shift? Perhaps a two-back set?

“I think you explore everything,” McVay said.

Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum said they can carry a heavier load and also augment a depleted receiver corps that now includes Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, Brennan Presley and rookie CJ Daniels.

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“Kyren and I prepare for anything,” Corum said. “Our mindset, whether we run a lot or don’t, we’re ready for whatever coach feels is best for this team.”

Williams said he attended college recruiting camps as a slot receiver. So if McVay asked him to split out wide?

“I’m fine with it,” he said. “I’ll do anything with a smile on my face, especially that.”

The last time they played the Cardinals, the Rams were without left tackle Alaric Jackson, who had been suspended for punching a Buffalo Bills player after a defeat. David Quessenberry played well in Jackson’s absence, but Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis had his players blitzing throughout the game, and Stafford sustained multiple violent hits.

With Adams and Nacua sidelined, the Rams are preparing for another onslaught of pressure.

“That’s been part of their M.O.,” McVay said. “It’s not necessarily anything that surprised us, but they do a good job. ... Protecting Matthew will always be at a premium and at the forefront of our minds, regardless of whether you have two of those premier players or not.”

A victory over the Cardinals would keep the Rams on track for a possible playoff run. A defeat, with what is regarded as the league’s toughest remaining schedule ahead of them, could face-plant those chances before the Rams reach their bye.