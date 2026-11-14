Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Myles Garrett is coming off a dominating three-sack performance in his return to the Rams’ lineup.

Here’s a scary thought:

“Not a 100 [%],” he told reporters Friday when asked to put a percentage-gauge on how he felt in last Sunday’s victory over the Washington Commanders. “I can’t go that far. We’re not a 100 but we’re trying to make our way there.”

Garrett, who sat out seven games while recovering from left knee surgery, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. But he is expected to play as the Rams attempt to extend their winning streak to four games.

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Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Sunday when the Rams face the Arizona Cardinals.

The two-time NFL defensive player of the year’s influence on the team extends beyond the field.

In the locker room, the 10th-year pro is the top-rated player in a player-organized, no-contact shadow-boxing league designed to instill competition and camaraderie.

Garrett, who spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, said he didn’t bring the competition with him, “but I will say I was the top dog where I left and top dog now, so not much has changed.”

Garrett said he does not back down from a challenge by teammates.

“I just haven’t lost,” he said.

Coach Sean McVay welcomes the team-building component of the competition.

“It’s always about when can you find those times to lock in but when can you do those things that organically occur to create a camaraderie and a connection that is something that only the players can really be able to do,” McVay said. “When you’re hearing laughs, I think that’s the sign of a good culture.”

Garrett played 37 of 62 defensive snaps against the Commanders and said he was “tired as hell” afterward.

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After the Rams play the Cardinals, they will have what will essentially be a mini-bye before playing the Green Bay Packers on the night before Thanksgiving.

Garrett said the bye was coming at “a perfect time” for all players.

“Being able to get some extra practice myself, being on the field and being able to train and work on some things, get in my rhythm even without some games, I think will help us all in the long run,” he said.