Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, start time, odds and prediction

Garrett, who sat out seven games while recovering from left knee surgery, is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. But he is expected to play as the Rams attempt to extend their winning streak to four games.
Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for Sunday when the Rams face the Arizona Cardinals.
The two-time NFL defensive player of the year’s influence on the team extends beyond the field.
In the locker room, the 10th-year pro is the top-rated player in a player-organized, no-contact shadow-boxing league designed to instill competition and camaraderie.
Garrett, who spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, said he didn’t bring the competition with him, “but I will say I was the top dog where I left and top dog now, so not much has changed.”
Garrett said he does not back down from a challenge by teammates.
“It’s always about when can you find those times to lock in but when can you do those things that organically occur to create a camaraderie and a connection that is something that only the players can really be able to do,” McVay said. “When you’re hearing laughs, I think that’s the sign of a good culture.”
Garrett played 37 of 62 defensive snaps against the Commanders and said he was “tired as hell” afterward.
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After the Rams play the Cardinals, they will have what will essentially be a mini-bye before playing the Green Bay Packers on the night before Thanksgiving.
Garrett said the bye was coming at “a perfect time” for all players.
“Being able to get some extra practice myself, being on the field and being able to train and work on some things, get in my rhythm even without some games, I think will help us all in the long run,” he said.
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Key injuries
Rams: OL Steve Avila (hamstring, out); TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring, out); Myles Garrett (knee, questionable), CB Trent McDuffie (back, questionable); S Kam Curl (toe, questionable); TE Davis Allen (oblique, questionable); LS Joe Cardona (ankle, questionable).
Cardinals: DL Zach Carter (knee, out); OL Hjalte Froholdt (concussion, out); OL Jon Gaines II (ankle, out); TE Hunter Long (knee, questionable); CB Max Melton (knee/hand, questionable); OL Jayden Williams (knee, questionable); S Andrew Wingard (groin, questionable).
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How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Cardinals
The Rams and the Cardinals will play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PST at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown in Southern California on CBS and Paramount+. It will be available nationally via a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
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Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Cardinals
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Who will win Rams vs. Cardinals
Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams are missing star receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Garrett and defensive lineman Aaron Donald will terrorize quarterback Carson Beck in his first NFL game. Rams 27, Cardinals 17
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Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.