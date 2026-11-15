Sean McVay showcases his ability to adapt in Rams’ blowout win over Cardinals

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Sean McVay knows how to artfully pivot.

And not just when he wants to sidestep answering a question.

No, the Rams’ coach showed last season that he could change directions — and formations — on a dime when he switched to a tight-end heavy set that helped the Rams’ offense flourish into the NFL’s most productive unit.

On Sunday, with star receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua on injured reserve, the resourceful McVay masterfully did it again.

He deployed running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum at the same time. He utilized an extra offensive lineman on occasion. And he survived two centers leaving the game because of injuries as the Rams routed the Arizona Cardinals 34-6 at State Farm Stadium.

Advertisement

Matthew Stafford passed for three touchdowns and Corum rushed for 100 yards and scored a touchdown as the Rams extended their winning streak to four games.

Kam Kinchens and Wesley Bailey intercepted passes and the Rams amassed five sacks as they improved to 6-4 heading into a bye, something McVay and his charges have been looking forward to for weeks.

The Rams do not play again until the night before Thanksgiving, when they will host the Green Bay Packers in a game that could have huge playoff implications.

Every team in the NFC North is in playoff contention. The Detroit Lions (7-2), Chicago Bears (7-2), Minnesota Vikings (7-2), and the Packers (6-4) are fighting for the division title and wild-card spots.

Advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers (7-1), defending Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and the Rams are contending in the NFC West.

With only one team from the NFC East and NFL South on track for the playoffs, the wild-card teams that get in — and are left out of the playoffs — will come from the North and West.

Rams running back Blake Corum carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half Sunday. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The Rams have what ESPN last week ranked as the toughest remaining schedule, with games against the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, at the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and two games against the Seahawks sandwiched around a trip to Tampa Bay.

Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals gave the Rams a chance to breathe a sigh of relief going into a break that could enable players such as Adams, tight end Terrance Ferguson and defensive lineman Kobie Turner to heal — and for edge rusher Myles Garrett to continue getting into a rhythm.

But along with McVay’s resourcefulness, the Rams showed against the Cardinals that they have depth.

Advertisement

Stafford completed passes to nine receivers. Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith and rookie CJ Daniels all had receptions of more than 20 yards in the first half.

Smith, who was released by the Rams in October and signed off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad last week, caught a touchdown pass at the end of the first half.

In Week 6, the Cardinals defeated the Rams 18-16 at SoFi Stadium despite not scoring a touchdown. On Sunday, in rookie quarterback Carson Beck’s first NFL game for the Cardinals, the Rams once again only gave up field goals, and this time they created turnovers and had more than enough offense to keep the Cardinals winless at home since Week 2 of the 2025 season.

The Rams took control late in the first half by scoring two touchdowns in less than a minute.

First, Stafford capped a drive with a short touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee with 1:06 left in the second quarter for a 10-6 lead.

On the ensuing series, Cardinals receiver Devin Duvernay dove for a pass, but as he rolled on the turf the ball popped into the air and into the hands of Kinchens, who returned it 33 yards. Stafford then found Smith over the middle for a 22-yard touchdown.

Advertisement

Corum’s short touchdown run early in the third quarter started the rout and Stafford’s touchdown pass to tight end Davis Allen increased the lead to 31-6.

Corum finished with 100 yards in 17 carries and caught three passes for 19 yards. Williams rushed for 23 yards in 12 carries and caught two passes for nine yards.

It wasn’t all good news: Center Coleman Shelton left the game in the second quarter because of a hamstring injury and was replaced by Dylan McMahon. McMahon soon after suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Beaux Limmer.

Rams players will be off for nearly a week before beginning preparations for the Packers.

But McVay will be busy planning his next moves.