Rams center Coleman Shelton stands on the field before a win over the Chargers.

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For much of the season, the Rams’ offensive line avoided the injury barrage that sidelined multiple key players.

Not anymore.

Center Coleman Shelton will be sidelined four to six weeks and guard/center Dylan McMahon will be placed on injured reserve after suffering hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, during the Rams’ 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, a team official said Monday.

Shelton left the game in the second quarter because of a hamstring strain and was replaced by McMahon, who subsequently suffered a torn patella that forced him to leave the game. Beaux Limmer, who was making his first start at left guard in place of injured Steve Avila, moved to center, and Bill Murray replaced Limmer at guard.

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Shelton, 31, is an eighth-year pro and a pillar for a line that has given up 15 sacks, tied for sixth fewest in the NFL.

Limmer, a 2024 sixth-round pick from Arkansas, started 14 games at center as a rookie but struggled in the NFC divisional-round defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Avila suffered a hamstring injury during the Rams’ Nov. 8 victory over the Washington Commanders, and initially was expected to be sidelined for four weeks.

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Rookie lineman Keagen Trost was activated from injured reserve a few weeks ago. Guard Justin Dedich has been on injured reserve since the start of the season because of a non-football related hand injury.

The Rams do not play again until Nov. 25, when they will host the Green Bay Packers.