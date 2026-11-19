Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua walks off the field at SoFi Stadium following a win over the Chargers on Nov. 1.

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Rams star receiver Puka Nacua has been suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.

The suspension begins immediately, meaning Nacua will serve the suspension while on injured reserve. Nacua, who will be officially reinstated from suspension on Dec. 14, is not eligible to return from injured reserve until Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nacua, 25, is the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic remark during a New Year’s Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle.

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Nacua is in the final year of his rookie contract, and was probably due to receive a massive extension before the start of the season had he not been involved in several off-the-field incidents, including one that led to the lawsuit.

Nacua checked himself into a rehab facility during the spring but participated in the Rams’ offseason workout program. During training camp, he said he was “trying to take accountability for the things that I know that I can continue to change and can grow.”

Placed on injured reserve last week after sustaining a right knee sprain on the Rams’ final offensive play against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8, Nacua has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns this season.

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This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.