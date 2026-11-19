NFL suspends Rams star Puka Nacua for violating its personal-conduct policy
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- The NFL suspended Rams receiver Puka Nacua three games without pay for violating its personal-conduct policy.
- The suspension begins immediately while Nacua is on injured reserve. He will be reinstated on Dec. 14.
- Nacua is the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic remark during a New Year’s Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle.
Rams star receiver Puka Nacua has been suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.
The suspension begins immediately, meaning Nacua will serve the suspension while on injured reserve. Nacua, who will be officially reinstated from suspension on Dec. 14, is not eligible to return from injured reserve until Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Nacua, 25, is the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic remark during a New Year’s Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle.
Rams center Coleman Shelton sustained a hamstring strain against the Arizona Cardinals and will be out four to six weeks.
Nacua is in the final year of his rookie contract, and was probably due to receive a massive extension before the start of the season had he not been involved in several off-the-field incidents, including one that led to the lawsuit.
Nacua checked himself into a rehab facility during the spring but participated in the Rams’ offseason workout program. During training camp, he said he was “trying to take accountability for the things that I know that I can continue to change and can grow.”
Placed on injured reserve last week after sustaining a right knee sprain on the Rams’ final offensive play against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8, Nacua has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns this season.
This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.