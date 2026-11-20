This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

In this space in September, it was excitedly predicted that the Rams would go undefeated.

Ten weeks later, a vastly different and apologetically sobering prophecy.

The Rams are done.

The announcement Friday that Puka Nacua is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery cuts the heart out of their hopes.

He is their offense. He is their passion. He is their everything.

Without him, the Rams aren’t the Rams.

Without him, the Rams are toast.

Even though he had missed three of their 10 games, Nacua was still their leading receiver in yards and receptions with nearly twice as many targets as any other wideout or tight end.

He was Matthew Stafford’s safety valve. He was Sean McVay’s default setting. He was their Luka Doncic, their Shohei Ohtani, their biggest set of shoulders with their toughest set of hands.

Advertisement

He was injured on the final offensive play of their win over the Washington Commanders two weeks ago and, coupled with an extended absence by the sore-legged Davante Adams, the situation immediately plunged the Rams’ offense into chaos.

Did you watch last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals? Did you recognize anybody out there trying to catch passes?

Their leading receiver was somebody named Konata Mumpfield. Their second-leading receiver was Xavier Smith, who had caught 20 passes in the previous two seasons combined.

McVay ran sets with both running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield at the same time. He used an extra offensive lineman. He pulled out seemingly every trick in his book.

Advertisement

All of this to beat the 3-7 Cardinals.

Rams coach Sean McVay, congratulates his players during a win over the New York Giants on Sept. 21 at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

What on earth is he going to do next week against the Green Bay Packers? Or a week later against the Kansas City Chiefs? Or for the next two months while playing the NFL’s toughest schedule?

If the Packers and Chiefs weren’t problematic enough, how about future games at San Francisco and Seattle and Tampa Bay? Plus home games against Seattle and Dallas?

The Rams would be challenged by that schedule even with their full complement of players.

Without their best, they are bust.

The Rams are cooked, and, in a way, it’s nobody’s fault but their own.

They entered September harnessing their fortunes to a battered superstar who had never played a full season and had just finished an offseason that included a disturbing allegation of biting a woman and a stint in rehab for what his representatives called “holistic care.”

Nacua was increasingly fragile and legitimately troubled, but the Rams did nothing to plan for the day when he might be missing.

They had the 13th pick in the draft, and USC’s fantastic receiver Makai Lemon was sitting there, and the Rams opted instead for an ordinary-appearing quarterback named Ty Simpson.

Advertisement

Yes, they were planning for the absence of one of their stars, but that star was Stafford, not Nacua. Lemon has yet to make a big impact in Philadelphia, which drafted him 20th, but one guesses he would thrive in the Rams’ attack.

Simpson might be the starting quarterback in the future and by drafting him, the Rams were punting on a move for now.

It was very unlike them. Les Snead brags about playing for now, and their offseason acquisitions of star defenders Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson continued a trend that proves that philosophy, yet ... they forgot to account for the possible loss of Nacua. How could they place so much trust in one of their most erratic characters?

This trust continued at the recent trade deadline, when Snead inexplicably sat on his hands while Colts star Josh Downs went to Kansas City and the Colts’ Keenan Allen went to San Francisco.

The Rams did nothing — amazingly did nothing — and now they have nothing.

Check that. They still have McVay, and that is their only hope of escaping this morass. The genius coach’s smarts will be tested like never before. He’s made playbook miracles before; does he have another one in him? If McVay can figure out a way to get this group to the playoffs, he should go straight to Canton.

Not likely.

The Rams are done, and it was fun while it lasted.

“We’ll continue to take it a day at a time,” McVay told reporters this week, echoing a cliché that is really the only answer right now. “This year has required us to have great fluidity and flexibility on a day-to-day basis.”

Advertisement

Talk about fluid and flexible, earlier this week the NFL suspended Nacua for three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy ... but allowed Nacua to serve the suspension while he’s on injured reserve.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun on Oct. 12 at SoFi Stadium. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Could the NFL be even more tone deaf? Benching a player who’s already benched? Where’s the punishment in that?

So the suspension will only cost Nacua money, nearly $1 million, but pennies compared to the approximately $35 million a year that he could earn next summer as a possible free agent.

The Rams probably aren’t going to give him a long-term contract now, but they may hit him with a franchise tag or try to trade him or both.

No matter what happens, Puka Nacua won’t be taking his usual spot on center stage when the Super Bowl comes to SoFi in February. Sadly enough, his teammates will likely also be noticeably absent.

Advertisement

Their house is ablaze.

The Rams are done.