Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua stands on the field before a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 18.

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Rams receiver Puka Nacua had knee surgery this week and will be out for “a couple months,” coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Nacua suffered knee and toe injuries when he was hit while carrying the ball on a jet sweep on the Rams’ final offensive play in their victory over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.

Will Nacua be out for the season?

“You can pretty much say yes,” McVay said during a videoconference with reporters.

Nacua has been on injured reserve since last week. McVay delivered the news the day after the NFL suspended Nacua three games without pay for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

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Nacua, 25, is the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic remark during a New Year’s Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle.

“It was something that we always knew was a possibility,” McVay said of the suspension. “They were great in their communication with us. ... It’s an unfortunate thing. It’s a learning [opportunity]. It’s something that obviously happened a while ago, that there’s been a lot of discussion and dialogue behind the scenes.”

The Rams, who have won four games in a row, play the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

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Defensive lineman Kobie Turner is expected to return from injured reserve, but receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson still need more time, McVay said.