Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, celebrates with Puka Nacua after he connected with the wide receiver on a touchdown pass against the Raiders on October 25.

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Rams star receiver Puka Nacua is recovering from knee surgery, probably leaving quarterback Matthew Stafford without his favorite target for the rest of the season.

Stafford has thrown 372 passes this season, and Nacua was targeted on 93 of them. Of Stafford’s 248 completions, 70 went to Nacua.

On Saturday, Stafford said he feels for Nacua.

“He plays ... as violently as anybody in the NFL, especially at his position,” Stafford said. “He puts his body on the line for us. And, unfortunately, had to get some things fixed and cleaned up.

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“I hope all of that is in the best interests of his long-term health because that’s what I care about as a human being and his future.”

Voices For Subscribers Plaschke: Without Puka Nacua, the Rams are done Puka Nacua likely will not be back with the Rams this season, and the team’s hopes of winning another Super Bowl title have left the building with him.

Stafford said he has been in touch with Nacua, and offered encouragement.

“It’s disappointing in the fact that we’re going to miss some time with Puka, but hopefully it gives him some clarity moving forward on how he feels and how he’s going to feel.”

The Rams are otherwise feeling good, if not rushed as they prepare for Wednesday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.

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The Rams did not have much of an off week after extending their winning streak to four games last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

They returned to practice Saturday, six days after their 34-6 victory that improved their record to 6-4.

“It wasn’t a bye week, I can tell you that,” coach Sean McVay quipped.

McVay said he spent time with his wife, two sons and his parents, but focus quickly turned to preparing for the Packers and a game that could have huge NFL playoff implications.

“Usually you like that week where the first few days you kind of try to get away, get caught up on some sleep and then you get some thoughts going,” McVay said. “But it was a couple days and then you’re like, ‘Oh, wow. The game is a week away.’”

When teams come out of a week off, the following Monday typically serves as an extra day to prepare for the next opponent.

“I told our guys ... we don’t have the luxury of that,” McVay said. “We can’t miss. We can’t work ourselves back in, we gotta go right away.”

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Stafford said he spent the days off with family, shuttling kids to youth practices and school drop-offs.

The Rams’ season has already included a trip to Australia and prime-time games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. They play the Packers on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs the following Thursday, and their Christmas night game against the Seattle Seahawks will be played on a Friday.

Was it strange to have a short off week?

“I don’t know what’s strange this year,” Stafford joked. “I just go where they tell me and get ready to rock and roll.”

Etc.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner and offensive lineman Justin Dedich returned to practice, starting the 21-day window for each to be activated to the roster from injured reserve. Turner has been sidelined for four games because of a groin injury suffered on Oct. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. Dedich has been on injured reserve since the start of the season because of a non-football related hand injury.