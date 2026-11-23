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Puka Nacua is done for the season, and while the Rams star receiver is a cornerstone of coach Sean McVay’s offense, his future with the franchise is not necessarily a done deal.

Nacua, who had knee surgery last week, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

If he had not been involved in a series of off-the-field incidents dating to 2025, Nacua probably would have had a massive contract extension in hand before this season began.

Instead, the 2025 NFL receptions leader is on track to become a free agent unless he and the Rams agree to an extension, or the Rams place the franchise tag on him or they trade him.

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Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for when the Rams face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

Nacua, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick out of Brigham Young, is earning $5.8 million this season, according to Overthecap.com . He is one of several players who are eligible to become free agents, including defensive lineman Kobie Turner, edge rusher Byron Young and offensive linemen Kevin Dotson, Steve Avila and Warren McClendon Jr., among others.

McVay was asked Monday if he expects Nacua to be with the Rams next season.

“Yeah, we have a lot of guys that are free agents,” said McVay, who is preparing his team for Wednesday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. ”What I’ve tried to really do is focus on right here, right now.

“He’s obviously a guy that is a very important piece for us for now and for the future, but there are a lot of guys that fall under that category.”

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Can McVay say for certain that Nacua will be with the Rams in 2027?

“I can’t say for certain anything,” McVay said. “Here’s what I’m not interested in, is something being taken out of context. ... When you go through the amount of free agents that we have, Puka is a huge part of the conversation that you love, but there are also guys that are part of his draft class…

Voices For Subscribers Plaschke: Without Puka Nacua, the Rams are done Puka Nacua likely will not be back with the Rams this season, and the team’s hopes of winning another Super Bowl title have left the building with him.

“There are mechanics that we’d like to be able to try to figure out how to keep these really good players and people that we love, and certainly Puka is at the forefront of our mind.”

Nacua, 25, is the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic comment during a New Year’s Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle. In March, Nacua checked himself into a rehab facility, and in a September interview with Netflix acknowledged alcohol use.

Nacua sat out two games because of a hip injury and played through a calf injury before suffering knee and toe injuries in a Nov. 8 victory over the Washington Commanders. He was placed on injured reserve, had surgery Wednesday, and on Thursday the NFL suspended him three games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

“I think he’s growing and I trust his heart,” McVay said. “I think he’s making a lot of steps that are in the right direction.”