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Myles Garrett appreciates football history and, apparently, etymology.

Long before the star edge rusher joined the Rams in June, he studied Deacon Jones, the Rams’ Hall of Fame end who was a member of the team’s “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line of the 1960s and first dubbed the act of violently tackling a quarterback behind the line of scrimmage a sack.

Garrett, a 10th-year pro, said that when he was in high school he watched programs and interviews that featured Jones.

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Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for when the Rams face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

“Listening to him speak, him coining the term ‘sack’, how much he’s done for this game and how special he was at the time in which he played,” said Garrett, who also incorporated Jones’ famed head-slap move into his prep pass-rushing repertoire.

On Wednesday, the Rams will honor that era when they don for the first time “Fearsome White” uniforms for their game against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium.

The new white and blue ensemble pays homage to the Rams’ front that featured ends Jones and Lamar Lundy and tackles Merlin Olsen and Rosey Grier.

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Grier, 94, will be in attendance along with family members of some of the deceased players that made up the legendary line.

“They set the tone,” said Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, an eight-time All-Pro. “Obviously, you know how that group played together, the standard they set.

“Coming here as a rookie you heard about it. I always try to live up to their success and everything they were able to do.”

Wednesday’s game marks the first time this season that the Rams will deploy a front that includes Garrett and edge rusher Byron Young, and linemen Donald, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner.

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Turner is back after sitting out four games because of a groin injury.

Defensive lineman Kobie Turner makes his return from injury for the Rams on Wednesday. (Los Angeles Rams)

“Perfect timing,” he said, “Fearsome Foursome week.”

Sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982. According to ProFootballReference.com, Jones’ 173½ unofficial sacks ranks third all-time behind Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198).

Garrett (128½) is 27th, Donald (112½) 42nd.

The Rams have 21 sacks, which ranks 20th among 32 NFL teams. Young has a team-best 5½ sacks. Garrett, who amassed an NFL season-record 23 sacks for the Cleveland Browns last season, has three in three games. Fiske has 2½, Donald 1½ and Turner is searching for his first.

But to this point, those players were not available at the same time.

Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, did not play in the season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia because he was still acclimating after coming out of retirement. Garrett, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year, sat out the next seven games recovering from knee surgery. Then Turner was injured.

Now they are together, along with edge rushers Josaiah Stewart and Wesley Bailey and linemen Tyler Davis, Ty Hamilton and Larrell Murchison.

On a night when the rock band U2 will provide halftime entertainment, members of the Rams’ defensive front aim to put on their own show to honor the Fearsome Foursome’s legacy.

“They set the standard for what that means,” Fiske said, “but for us to be that next generation of pass rushers, it’s cool to be part of group that’s special.”

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Rams pass rushers Myles Garrett (95) and Aaron Donald (99) celebrate between Braden Fiske, left, and Byron Young during a win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 8. (Scott Taetsch / Getty Images)

Young said he was honored to wear a uniform that salutes the past.

“I know we’re not there yet — how good they were — but just being in the conversation is pretty cool,” he said.

Coach Sean McVay said the Fearsome Foursome set a standard for how the defensive front can impose its will. And the uniforms the Rams will wear to honor them “look pretty swaggy too,” he said.

Garrett is looking forward to the opportunity.

“It means a lot to be able to wear that uniform and wear those colors,” Garrett said, “and hopefully make them proud.”