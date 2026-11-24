Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for when the Rams face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.
“Just looking forward to him being out there and doing his thing, feeling healthy,” said Garrett, a five-time All-Pro and two-time NFL defensive player of the year. “I know he had to take some extra time but the game is better when Micah Parsons is on the field.”
Maybe for fans, but not for Rams offensive linemen.
With center Coleman Shelton and guard Steve Avila sidelined because of hamstring injuries, Parsons is capable of wrecking the Rams offense.
Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald knows a game-wrecker when he sees one.
“I wish he would stay out one more week,” Donald joked, adding, “Micah, if you want to take one more week to get yourself 100%, make sure everything is where it needs to be, I’d like to see you on TV.
“I know they’re going to be happy to have him back, a hell of a football player.”
Parsons, 27, played against the Rams twice as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Star pass rusher Myles Garrett has been longtime aficionado of Deacon Jones and the “Fearsome Foursome” defense the Rams deployed in the 1960s.
In 2022 at SoFi Stadium, he sacked Matthew Stafford twice, hit him three times and forced a fumble en route to sending the Rams to a 22-10 defeat.
In 2023, he had a sack and three quarterback hits in a 43-20 rout over the Rams.
Garrett amassed an NFL season-record 23 sacks last season for the Cleveland Browns. He has three in three games this season.
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What makes Parson special and unique?
“It’s similar to me,” Garrett said, “in which you can line me up pretty much anywhere and expect a win.”
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Key injuries
Rams: OL Steve Avila (hamstring, out); TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring, out); C Coleman Shelton (hamstring, out).
Packers: Edge Micah Parsons (knee, questionable); LB Zaire Franklin (shin, questionable); RB Josh Jacobs (finger, questionable); WR Bo Melton (thigh, questionable); WR Skyy Moore (ankle, questionable); OL Sean Rhyan (ankle, questionable); G Kevin Zeitler (triceps, questionable); OL Travis Glover (shoulder, questionable).
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How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Packers
The Rams and Packers will play Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown in the Los Angeles area on NBC. It will be shown nationally on Netflix. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on 710 AM, 93.1 FM and 1330 AM (Español).
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Betting lines and odds for Rams vs. Packers
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Who will win Rams vs. Packers?
Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams’ defense, buoyed by the return of defensive lineman Kobie Turner, will neutralize Packers quarterback Jordan Love. And Rams coach Sean McVay will figure out a way to keep the offense moving. Rams 27, Packers 23
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Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.