Rams star Myles Garrett knows how to aid a fellow All-Pro edge rusher.

Garrett helped Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers secure some tickets for Wednesday night’s game at SoFi Stadium.

“The dialogue was, ‘Hey, big bro, you got any extra tickets,’” Garrett said. “I hooked him up.”

Parsons, a three-time All-Pro, is listed as questionable but he is on track to play for the first time since he suffered a major knee injury last December.

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Gary Klein breaks down what to watch for when the Rams face the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

“Just looking forward to him being out there and doing his thing, feeling healthy,” said Garrett, a five-time All-Pro and two-time NFL defensive player of the year. “I know he had to take some extra time but the game is better when Micah Parsons is on the field.”

Maybe for fans, but not for Rams offensive linemen.

With center Coleman Shelton and guard Steve Avila sidelined because of hamstring injuries, Parsons is capable of wrecking the Rams offense.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald knows a game-wrecker when he sees one.

“I wish he would stay out one more week,” Donald joked, adding, “Micah, if you want to take one more week to get yourself 100%, make sure everything is where it needs to be, I’d like to see you on TV.

“I know they’re going to be happy to have him back, a hell of a football player.”

Parsons, 27, played against the Rams twice as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2022 at SoFi Stadium, he sacked Matthew Stafford twice, hit him three times and forced a fumble en route to sending the Rams to a 22-10 defeat.

In 2023, he had a sack and three quarterback hits in a 43-20 rout over the Rams.

Garrett amassed an NFL season-record 23 sacks last season for the Cleveland Browns. He has three in three games this season.

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What makes Parson special and unique?

“It’s similar to me,” Garrett said, “in which you can line me up pretty much anywhere and expect a win.”