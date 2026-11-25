This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The stadium rocked. The crowd roared. The players delivered big hits.

And that’s just what happened during legendary rock band U2’s halftime performance of the Rams’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

Before and after, the Rams put together perhaps their most important effort of the season in a 26-13 victory.

Blake Corum rushed for a touchdown and a career-best 184 yards, Kyren Williams rushed for a touchdown and the Rams’ defense forced three turnovers as the Rams improved their record to 7-4.

Advertisement

Rams linebacker Byron Young sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the fourth quarter Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Corum, who turned 26 on Wednesday, carried the ball a career-high 32 times and eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game. Brandon McManus kicked four field goals.

The Rams, the preseason Super Bowl favorite, had stumbled to a 2-4 start. But they have now won five games in a row.

The previous four came against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chargers, Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, none of which have winning records.

Advertisement

But the matchup against the Packers was different, and it carried huge postseason implications.

The Packers (6-5) are in the hunt for a playoff spot out of the NFC North, where the Detroit Lions (8-2), Chicago Bears (8-2), and Minnesota Vikings (7-3) are also battling for postseason berths.

Now the Rams have the head-to-head tiebreaker if the Rams and Packers end up with the same record at the end of the regular season.

Rams running back Kyren Williams scores on a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Packers on Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams have games remaining against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2), the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (9-1), the Dallas Cowboys (5-6) and two games against the defending Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks (6-4) sandwiched around a trip to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7).

With receiver Puka Nacua out for the season and Davante Adams still on injured reserve, second-year pro Konata Mumpfield stepped up and caught four passes for 69 yards.

Advertisement

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 16 of 23 passes for 140 yards, with an interception.

On a night the Rams broke out their “Fearsome White” uniforms to honor the team’s famed Fearsome Foursome defensive line of the 1960s, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Co. did not disappoint.

Byron Young sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Garrett, Donald and Young tackled running backs for losses. Donald batted down a pass.

Linebacker Nate Landman forced a fumble and safety Jaylen McCollough and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. intercepted passes.

It wasn’t all good news: Tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee left the game because of ankle and chest injuries, respectively. Offensive lineman Bill Murray also left the game because of an injury.

In the first half, McManus kicked two field goals and Williams rushed for a touchdown, and the Packers kicked two field goals and scored on Christian Watson’s short touchdown reception for a 13-13 tie at halftime.

Advertisement

U2 performs during halftime between the Rams and Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Watson left the game in the second quarter after sustaining a concussion on a hit by Kam Kinchens that led to the Rams safety being ejected.

The Rams started the second half with a 14-play, 64-yard drive that Corum capped with a short touchdown run.

On the Rams’ next possession, Packers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper intercepted a pass by Stafford and returned it 20 yards. But on the Packers’ second play, Rams safety McCollough intercepted a deep pass.

McManus kicked his third field goal with just over six minutes left to increase the lead to 10 points.

The Rams clinched the victory when Forbes intercepted a pass with 3:39 remaining, and McManus added another field goal with 27 seconds left.