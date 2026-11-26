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Take the fork out of them.

Sean McVay’s Rams aren’t cooked yet.

Decimated by injuries and sapped of star power, sure.

Weighed down by world-beating preseason expectations, yep.

Hit by bad news on and off the field, yes, with their franchise darling Puka Nacua alleged to have bitten a woman last New Year’s Eve, having been subsequently suspended last week and then promptly ruled out for the year with a knee injury.

A lesser team would’ve gone careening off the cliff if the wheels fell off like that.

A regular team would’ve waved the white flag.

But the Rams put on their “Fearsome White” alternate jerseys Wednesday and beat up on the Green Bay Packers 26-13 at SoFi Stadium, letting all of their believers-turned-doubters-turned-believers-again know: The Rams are just getting rolling.

Of course they are.

This is McVay’s team.

“What you learn is every single week you’ve got to be able to adjust and adapt,” McVay said. “But there is a physicality. We talk about it all the time, the game honors toughness.”

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Physical and mental.

McVay is a solution-minded problem-solver. An accomplished puzzlemaster. Someone who’s trained himself to see opportunity where others see crisis.

VIDEO | 01:53 Rams defeat Green Bay Packers for their fifth consecutive win Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!

Gary Klein breaks down what went right for the Rams in their 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium.

“You find a way,” McVay said, “to get it done.”

Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Rams celebrated having defensive end Myles Garrett, edge rusher Byron Young, and linemen Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner playing together for the first time.

But they remained without Davante Adams, last year’s NFL leader in touchdowns, whose injured hamstring is healing. And they’ll finish the season without Nacua, who was their leader in receiving yards last season, as well as tight end Terrance Ferguson.

And then the game started and the Rams lost two of their remaining four tight ends, with Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee going out, as well as left guard Bill Murray.

Add defensive back Kam Kinchens’ ejection for a hit on wide receiver Christian Watson, and the news that Kyren Williams has been running around with turf toe for the past month.

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“You feel bad because a couple guys went down and we’re kind of making up personnel groups on the fly,” said McVay, who beat Packers coach Matt LaFleur for the first time in the NFL’s first Thanksgiving eve game.

“But it’s a real credit to the coaches’ agility, to the players’ agility.”

The Rams have been toggling between 13 personnel, with one running back and three tight ends, and 20 personnel, a brand-new look featuring two running backs and three wide receivers.

On Wednesday, Blake Corum’s 26th birthday, the Rams decided he was ready for his closeup: They gave him his second start and fed him the ball 32 times, making him the first Rams player with 30 rushes in a game since Todd Gurley had 30 in 2015. And Corum ate well, finishing with a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown.

Rams linebacker Byron Young celebrates after sacking Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the second half Wednesday. (Evan Schanen / Los Angeles Times)

And the Rams leaned on even less likely contributors too, including third-string lineman David Quessenberry, Keagen Trost, Justin Dedich and backup tight ends Colby Parkinson and Max Klare. For most teams, next man up is a cliché. For these Rams, it’s the way.

“My old college coach used to say, ‘Have a plan, work the plan, plan for the unexpected,’” McVay said. “We’ve had a lot of that ... come to life to plan for the unexpected this year.”

The Rams are making Xs and Os look like tic-tac-toe, like it’s that easy — because McVay has the Rams’ reserves who’ve been thrust into important roles believing it’s that natural.

“He kind of just tells us all that our best is good enough,” said second-year receiver Konata Mumpfield, who chased his 80-yard receiving game on Nov. 15 with 69 yards on four catches Wednesday.

“He instills confidence in each and every one of us every day, and how much he believes in us. And it means the world to all of us.”

McVay has been here, done this, of course.

This season is reminiscent of 2024, when the Rams became just the 16th team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting the season 1-4. They wound up atop the NFC West by winning nine of their final 11 regular-season games.

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Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, left, celebrates with running backs Blake Corum, center, and Kyren Williams during the third quarter Wednesday against the Packers. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Now, they’ve rebounded from 2-4 and have since won five consecutive games. They go into the tough part of their schedule — they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers and two against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks — with their confidence high.

“It’s a unique challenge,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Been a part of seasons where everybody stays really healthy and you know exactly where guys are going to be … and other seasons where it hasn’t just been the case.

“So I’m really proud of our team.”

This team that’s not only alive, but starting to really cook.