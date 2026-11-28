Rams tight end Max Klare runs a route during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints in August.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Rams’ roster already featured four tight ends when they selected Max Klare in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Through 11 games, it looked like they chose the former Purdue and Ohio State standout with an eye exclusively toward the future.

Consider: Fourteen Rams players have caught passes this season and Klare has not been targeted once.

Advertisement

That could change Thursday night when the Rams, winners of five games in a row, play the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

Voices Swanson: Don’t doubt the Rams. Sean McVay continues to transform crisis into success Sean McVay’s ability to adjust and instill confidence in his players in times of adversity has played a key role in the team winning five consecutive games.

A week after he announced that tight end Terrance Ferguson was out for the season because of an ankle injury, coach Sean McVay said Saturday that tight end Davis Allen would be placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury and that tight end Tyler Higbee’s status for this week was uncertain because of a pulmonary contusion. Both were injured during the Rams’ victory over the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Bill Murray also suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, McVay said during a videoconference with reporters.

Advertisement

Colby Parkinson, who has played through several injuries this season, and Klare are available. The Rams also signed veteran tight end Jack Stoll from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to figure out what are the next iterations,” McVay said. “What are the ways to lean into guys that have done a really good job? Who’s going to get an opportunity to be able to step up?”

Klare played a career-high 43 snaps on offense against the Packers.

The Rams relied heavily on their rushing attack — Blake Corum rushed for 184 yards — and controlled the ball for more than 40 minutes.

Guard Steve Avila, who has been sidelined the last two games because of a hamstring injury, will return to practice this week with the hope that he will be ready to play against the Chiefs, McVay said.

But the Rams are not expected to open the 21-day window this week for receiver Davante Adams to return from injured reserve, McVay said. Adams has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 6 defeat by the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re not there yet,” McVay said. “He’s Wolverine — he heals quickly. But we’re not quite to the level of getting him out there and being the guy that is the total stud that we know.”