Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

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Matthew Stafford is in his 18th NFL season; Patrick Mahomes his 10th.

But the two star quarterbacks, both of whom have won NFL most valuable player awards, have only played against each other once.

In 2019, when Stafford played for the Detroit Lions, he passed for three touchdowns but came out on the short end of a 34-30 defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs, led by then-third-year pro Mahomes, who would go on to lead his team to the first of three Super Bowl titles.

On Thursday night, Stafford and Mahomes will be on the field for the second time when the Rams play host to the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.

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“He can beat you with his arms, his legs and his mind,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday of Mahomes. “What he’s done to elevate people he’s around and situations he’s a part of is incredible...

“He’s at his best in the most important moments.”

The same can be said of Stafford, most notably since he joined the Rams in 2021 and led them to a Super Bowl title.

Stafford, 38, is the reigning NFL MVP. This season, he has passed for 19 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions, for a Rams team that is 7-4, and extended its winning streak to five games with a 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

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Mahomes, 31, is a two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP. After suffering a major knee injury in 2025, he has passed for 22 touchdowns with four interceptions this season. The Chiefs are 8-3 and coming off a 13-10 defeat by the Buffalo Bills.

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“He’s played this position as good as anybody over the last how many years, and still doing it,” Stafford said. “Incredible what he’s been able to do coming off the injury from last season.

“You just know what he means to his team, obviously, with his play but with his competitive spirit and how he plays the game.”

Stafford has specific memories from the only matchup against Mahomes.

Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2009 draft, was in his 11th season in 2019 when the Lions played the Chiefs in Detroit.

“I had a back thing going on that game,“ he said. “It was not great. But it actually got better as the game went on.

“I remember jogging out the first play, looking back at our trainer, buckling up, being like, this is not a good idea.”

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Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes under pressure from Packers defensive end Micah Parsons during the Rams’ win on Wednesday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford passed for three touchdowns, but Mahomes passed for 315 yards and made several clutch plays to lead the Chiefs to victory.

Mahomes, the 10th player chosen in the 2017 draft, has said that he was influenced by Stafford’s playing style, use of different arm angles and no-look passes.

“Humbled by that,” Stafford said, before quipping, “Makes me feel old. But at the same time that’s a cool thing.”

Stafford also admires Mahomes’ playing style.

“So much respect for how he plays, how he moves — some of the things he can do I can only dream of doing,” Stafford said. “So, ton of respect back towards him for what he’s accomplished, how he plays the game, the flair.

“He plays like a kid out there. You watch him and he’s just competing his ass off, but has so much fun playing the game and I like watching guys who do it that way.”