LA Times Today: HBO docuseries details Shaquille O’Neal’s road to superstardom

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A new HBO docuseries details basketball great Shaquille O’Neal’s road to superstardom. Kelvin Washington spoke to the director.