LA Times Today: What Simone Biles’ comeback means for gymnastics — and for her
Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics earlier this month. It was the 26-year-old’s first performance since she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo games.
Over the past two years, the seven-time Olympic medal winner has made a huge transformation away from the sport.
L.A. Times sports columnist Helene Elliott has written about what Biles’ comeback means for gymnastics and for Simone.
