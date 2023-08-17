Advertisement
LA Times Today: What Simone Biles’ comeback means for gymnastics — and for her
Sports

Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics earlier this month. It was the 26-year-old’s first performance since she withdrew from several events at the Tokyo games.

Over the past two years, the seven-time Olympic medal winner has made a huge transformation away from the sport.

L.A. Times sports columnist Helene Elliott has written about what Biles’ comeback means for gymnastics and for Simone.
