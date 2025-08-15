Hannah Seabert makes five saves in Angel City’s scoreless draw with Utah

Angel City goalkeeper Hannah Seabert speaks during a news conference at Cal Lutheran on July 22. Seabert made her NWSL debut Friday.

The last-place Utah Royals were held scoreless at home by 11th-place Angel City on Friday night.

The game was a meeting between the NWSL’s two least in-form teams. The Royals are winless in their last 11 and Angel City has not won in their last eight.

The closest the visitors came to scoring was when Angel City midfielder Kennedy Fuller clipped the top of the crossbar from a long-range shot in the 54th minute.

The Royals outshot Angel City 14-10 and had more shots on goal, 5-2.

Utah’s two best chances came from set pieces in the first half. Royals forward Mina Tanaka failed to score with a header from six yards out on both occasions.

Angel City starting goalkeeper Angelina Anderson didn’t play because of a lower leg injury. Danish goalkeeper Hannah Seabert made her NWSL debut in place of Anderson. She recorded five saves and a clean sheet.

The tie keeps the Royals (1-11-4) in last place in the NWSL, now one point behind the Chicago Stars in 13th.

Angel City (4-7-5) is still winless under Alex Straus, tying three and losing three since he took over as head coach in June.