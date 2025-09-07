Kennedy Fuller’s early goal not enough for Angel City in loss to NJ/NY Gotham
Rose Lavelle scored her first goal of the season and Gotham FC defeated Angel City 3-1 on Sunday.
Kennedy Fuller put Angel City in front 1-0 less than two minutes into the match. The Angel City midfielder stuck the ball on the edge of the box on the half-volley.
Gotham coach Juan Carlos Amoros made two significant substitutions at the break: Midge Purce replaced Josephine Hasbo and Lavelle came on for Sarah Schupansky.
Gabi Portilho scored the equalizer in the 47th minute. The Brazilian tucked away a short pass from Purce. Then, Lavelle made it 2-1 by pouncing on a goalkeeping mistake in the 51st minute.
Jaelin Howell capped the scoring in the 68th minute.
Gotham (7-6-6) moved up to sixth place in the NWSL standings, and opened a four-point gap ahead of 10th place Angel City (6-8-5).
