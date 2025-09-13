Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir scores her first NWSL goal in Angel City loss

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Manaka Matsukubo scored her sixth goal of the season and the Courage went on to defeat Angel City 2-1 on Saturday at First Horizon Stadium in Cary, N.C.

The 21-year-old Japanese international attacker opened the scoring in the sixth minute. First, Matsukubo shrugged off a defender, then carried the ball into the box and swept it into the corner with a clean strike.

When a ball across the box wasn’t properly cleared, Brianna Pinto made it 2-0 with a powerful strike from the center of the box in the 19th minute.

Nealy Martin, who signed with Angel City on Tuesday, made her debut when she came on as a substitute for Macey Hodge in the 46th minute.

Angel City struggled to create significant chances for much of the second half, but did find a way through the Courage defense in the 88th minute. Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir scored her first NWSL goal with a simple finish from close range after good wing play by Miyabi Moriya.

The win was first for the Courage (6-7-7) since firing coach Sean Nahas in August, snapping a six-game winless streak.

Angel City (6-9-5) has lost two consecutive road games since losing Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea for a transfer worth more than $1 million.