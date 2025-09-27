Angel City struggles to generate chances in loss to Racing Louisville

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sarah Weber scored in the 66th minute and Racing Louisville beat Angel City 1-0 on Saturday night.

Racing Louisville (8-9-5) reached a new team record for points (29) and wins (eight) in a season and vaulted up to eighth in the NWSL standings and into the final playoff spot. Louisville has never made the playoffs since the team began play in 2021.

Voices Commentary: Can’t even say her name? Angel City handled Alyssa Thompson transfer in odd way It’s clear Angel City didn’t want to upset fans by letting Alyssa Thompson transfer to Chelsea, but the move was a massive win for both player and team.

Angel City (6-10-6) is now five points adrift of the playoffs and is winless in its last four matches.

Advertisement

Weber’s goal came after good pressure from U.S. women’s national team winger Emma Sears, who won the ball from Sara Doorsoun on the edge of the Angel City box and whipped in a cross for Weber to knock the ball in with an outstretched leg. It was Sears’ first assist of the season.

Angel City struggled to test Racing Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, who finished the match making two saves. Even with just 36% possession, Racing Louisville outshot Angel City 17-10 and 4-2 on target.