Angel City defeats Houston to stave off elimination from postseason contention
Kennedy Fuller and Maiara Niehues scored and Angel City staved off elimination from postseason contention with a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dash on Sunday at BMO Stadium.
Angel City (7-11-6), which would have been eliminated with a loss or a draw, ended a five-game winless streak with the victory.
Dash goalkeeper Abby Smith pushed away a cross from Hina Sugita, but Fuller scored her fourth goal of the season off a rebound in the 53rd minute to break a scoreless stalemate.
Niehues scored an insurance goal in the 86th minute, charging forward and taking advantage with Smith well out of her goal.
It appeared the Dash might be awarded a penalty after a handball was called on the field in stoppage time, but the decision was overturned after video review.
Houston (7-10-6), which finished last in the league last season, had lost just two of the previous 10 matches. The Dash were not yet eliminated.
Because of Sunday’s result, the Orlando Pride clinched a playoff berth.