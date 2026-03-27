Angel City defeats Houston to open the season 3-0 for the first time

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 win over the Houston Dash at BMO Stadium on Friday.

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Riley Tiernan scored the go-ahead goal and Angel City defeated the Houston Dash 2-1 on Friday night at BMO Stadium.

Sveindís Jónsdóttir also scored for Angel City, which has won each of its first three matches for the best start in team history.

Maggie Graham scored for the Dash, who lost for the first time this season.

Graham’s header in the 10th minute gave the Dash (2-1-0) the early lead. It was her first goal of the season.

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Jónsdóttir got her third goal of the season in the 47th minute. The shot from distance sailed into the upper corner of the net out of Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell’s reach. It was the first goal that Houston had given up this season.

Two minutes later, Tiernan scored in a scramble in front of the Dash goal. Tiernan has four career winning goals.

Angel City (3-0-0) was coming off a 3-1 win at Bay FC last weekend. Jónsdóttir had two goals in that match and was named the NWSL Player of the Week.

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Houston was coming off a 3-0 victory over the expansion Boston Legacy.

Angel City won both of its matches against the Dash last season.