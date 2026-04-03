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Angel City FC

Angel City gives up two late goals to Orlando, suffers its first loss

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 loss to the Orlando Pride on Friday night.

Associated Press

Haley McCutcheon scored two late goals and the Orlando Pride handed Angel City its first loss of the season, 2-1 on Friday night.

Orlando (2-1-2) had two goals called off but still won at home for the first time this season.

McCutcheon scored her first off a loose ball in the 84th minute.

Angel City FC forward Riley Tiernan (33) runs as Angel City FC take on Bay FC.

Angel City FC

Angel City defeats Houston to open season 3-0 for the first time

Riley Tiernan scores the go-ahead goal for Angel City in a 2-1 victory over Houston. Sveindís Jónsdóttir also scored for Angel City.

Angel City responded two minutes into stoppage time with Gisele Thompson’s strike from the top of the box that hit the top of the post and crossed the line.

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Marta’s corner kick in the eighth minute of stoppage time created chaos in the box and McCutcheon found the ball for the winner.

Angel City (3-1-0) was the last undefeated team in the NWSL.

Orlando’s Jacquie Ovalle went down while pursuing Angel City’s Sveindís Jónsdóttir on a breakaway. Ovalle had to be carried of the field. The extent of her injury was not known.
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