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Sophia Wilson scores late to lift Portland over Angel City

Portland's Sophia Wilson celebrates with teammates after scoring in stoppage time.
Portland’s Sophia Wilson celebrates with teammates after scoring in stoppage time of a 2-1 win over Angel City at BMO Stadium on Sunday.
(Jessie Alcheh / Getty Images)
Associated Press

Sophia Wilson scored her first goal of the season, in stoppage time, and the Portland Thorns defeated Angel City 2-1 on Sunday.

After a scoreless first half at BMO Stadium, Pietra Tordin’s header opened up the scoring for the Thorns (4-1-1) in the 76th minute. In her professional soccer debut, rookie defender Carolyn Calzada provided the assist.

Las jugadoras de Angel City, Giselle Tho

Angel City FC

Angel City FC expands pro-immigrant campaign with a message in 13 languages

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Wilson doubled the lead in stoppage time with a left-footed blast into the side netting. It was her first goal of the season after taking all of last year off for the birth of her daughter. Her last goal for the Thorns came on Nov. 1, 2024.

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Second-half substitute, forward Prisca Chilufya trimmed the lead in half in the final minute of stoppage time for Angel City.

Japan International Jun Endo made her return from injury as a substitute in the 62nd minute for Angel City (3-2-0).
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