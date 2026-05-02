Angel City falls to Utah Royals after getting hit with team’s first red card

Angel City FC defender Gisele Thompson is tripped by Utah Royals forward Cloe Lacasse at BMO Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Paige Cronin delivered a pinpoint cross onto Cloé Lacasse’s head for the game’s only goal in the 32nd minute, giving Utah (4-2-1) a win over Angel City at BMO Stadium. It was the Royals’ fourth straight victory.

In first half stoppage time, Maiara Niehues received a direct red card for violent conduct towards Lacasse. It was the first red card in club history for Angel City FC, who played down a player the entirety of the second half.

Royals goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn started her first match of the 2026 season and earned the clean sheet with four saves.

Advertisement

After starting the season with three consecutive wins, Angel City FC (3-3-0) have now lost three straight.