Angel City falls to San Diego for its fourth consecutive loss

Angel City’s Nealy Martin controls the ball in front of San Diego’s Lia Godfrey during Angel City’s 2-1 loss Saturday.

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Dudinha had a goal and an assist to lead the San Diego Wave to a 2-1 victory over rival Angel City on Saturday at BMO Stadium.

Dudinha beat multiple Angel City defenders before firing a shot that was deflected off defender Sarah Gorden for the opening goal in the 49th minute.

Angel City’s Emily Sams scored in the 54th minute to even the score.

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San Diego (6-0-3) took the lead for good when Dudinha’s cross found the head of rookie defender Mimi Van Zanten in the 81st minute. Dudinha’s fourth assist tied her for the league lead with Portland’s Olivia Moultrie.

Angel City (3-0-4) started the 2026 season with three straight wins but it has lost its last four games.

Former Angel City head coach and current Wave assistant Becki Tweed led the club with Jonas Eidevall suspended because of a red card in last week’s 1-0 home loss to Bay FC.