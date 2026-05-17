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Angel City FC

Angel City, Portland play to scoreless draw

Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson during a game earlier this season.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Angelina Anderson made one save for her second shutout and became the first goalkeeper to hold Portland scoreless this season as visiting Angel City played the Thorns to a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Mackenzie Arnold made three saves for Portland (6-2-2) in her fourth shutout of the year. Angel City (3-4-1) ended a four-game skid.

Late in second-half stoppage time, Thorns midfielder Jessie Fleming sent a shot off the post.

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Portland had two players leave the game with injuries: Isabella Obaze in the 67th minute and M.A. Vignola in the 74th.

The leading scorers for each team missed the game: Portland’s Olivia Moultrie (calf) and Angel City’s Sveindis Jonsdottir (foot).
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