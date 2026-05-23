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Angel City FC

Dash beat Angel City with stoppage time goal, earn first win in 51 days

Angel City FC midfielder Maiara Carolina Niehues runs during a match against Houston on March 27.
Angel City FC midfielder Maiara Carolina Niehues, shown running during a match earlier this season, scored her team’s sole goal on Saturday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Maggie Graham scored in stoppage time to lift host Houston past Angel City for the Dash’s first victory in 51 days.

Graham fired a shot from just outside the box after a series of one-touch passes up the middle of the field. Houston (4-5-2) ended a six-game winless streak.

Kat Rader put Houston on the board in the 17th minute. Angel City (4-5-1) tied it nine minutes later on Maiara Carolina Niehues’ penalty kick.

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Houston was without goalkeeper Jane Campbell after she sustained a head injury Wednesday against San Diego. In her place, Caroline DeLisle made her first career NWSL start.
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