Dash beat Angel City with stoppage time goal, earn first win in 51 days
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Maggie Graham scored in stoppage time to lift host Houston past Angel City for the Dash’s first victory in 51 days.
Graham fired a shot from just outside the box after a series of one-touch passes up the middle of the field. Houston (4-5-2) ended a six-game winless streak.
Kat Rader put Houston on the board in the 17th minute. Angel City (4-5-1) tied it nine minutes later on Maiara Carolina Niehues’ penalty kick.
Houston was without goalkeeper Jane Campbell after she sustained a head injury Wednesday against San Diego. In her place, Caroline DeLisle made her first career NWSL start.