Dash beat Angel City with stoppage time goal, earn first win in 51 days

Angel City FC midfielder Maiara Carolina Niehues, shown running during a match earlier this season, scored her team’s sole goal on Saturday.

Maggie Graham scored in stoppage time to lift host Houston past Angel City for the Dash’s first victory in 51 days.

Graham fired a shot from just outside the box after a series of one-touch passes up the middle of the field. Houston (4-5-2) ended a six-game winless streak.

Kat Rader put Houston on the board in the 17th minute. Angel City (4-5-1) tied it nine minutes later on Maiara Carolina Niehues’ penalty kick.

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Houston was without goalkeeper Jane Campbell after she sustained a head injury Wednesday against San Diego. In her place, Caroline DeLisle made her first career NWSL start.