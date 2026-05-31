Advertisement
Angel City FC

Angel City can’t keep pace with North Carolina in loss

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 loss to North Carolina at BMO Stadium on Sunday.

Associated Press

Manaka Matsukubo finished with a goal and an assist to lead the North Carolina Courage to a 2-1 win over Angel City at BMO Stadium on Sunday.

Matsukubo slipped a ball through to Evelyn Ijeh, who calmly finished to give the Courage a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. With the goal, Ijeh has landed on the scoresheet in three straight matches.

Three minutes later, Evelyn Shores’ pinpoint cross into the box found the head of Maiara Niehues for the equalizer.

Advertisement

North Carolina retook the lead for good in the 79th with Riley Jackson’s perfectly weighted pass to Matsukubo, who scored her fifth goal of the season.

Zoe Thompson, 14, puts on cleats before practice with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat soccer team.

Soccer

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson joined NWSL in high school. Their younger sister might be better

Zoe Thompson, a 14-year-old still in middle school, could one day become part of an unprecedented trio: three siblings on the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

More to Read

Angel City FCSoccer

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement