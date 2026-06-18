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Angel City FC

Angel City FC fires coach Alex Straus

Angel City coach Alex Straus stands for a portrait outside the team's performance center in Thousand Oaks.
Alex Straus was fired as coach of Angel City after the team’s 4-6-1 start this season.
(Al Seib / For the Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

Angel City FC fired coach Alex Straus on Wednesday after a little more than a year on the job.

Angel City opened the season 4-6-1 and is in 12th place in the National Women’s Soccer League standings. The NWSL is on a summer break for the men’s World Cup and resumes regular-season play July 3.

Angel City assistant coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will lead the club in the interim while a search is conducted for a new head coach.

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Straus, 50, was hired by Angel City in April 2025 after a stint with Bayern Munich’s women.

Also, Angel City sent midfielder Kennedy Fuller to Bay FC in exchange for a 2026 international roster spot, $500,000 in intraleague transfer funds and $20,000 in allocation funds.

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