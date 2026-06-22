New Angel City midfielder Ally Sentnor says team is capable of winning

U.S. midfielder Ally Sentnor controls the ball during a friendly against Japan at Lumen Field on April 14 in Seattle.

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New Angel City FC midfielder Ally Sentnor said she believes the team can break out of its slump and win during her introduction to the fans.

“Angel City has so many tools and opportunities at their disposal and it’s right there,” Sentnor said during a season-ticket holder party Saturday. “And it’s just pushing over the edge of just little things that are gonna make this team a constant top-of-the-table contender.”

Angel City traded for Sentnor, bringing her to her third National Women’s Soccer League team. Sentnor was selected by the Utah Royals with the first pick in the 2024 draft. She was acquired by the Kansas City Current in August 2025 and helped them finish atop the table.

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This season, she has started 12 league matches, earning two goals and two assists.

U.S. midfielder Ally Sentnor and Japan defender Moeka Minami go up for the ball during a friendly on April 14 in Seattle. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

“This is an important moment for our team and we are very excited to welcome Ally to Los Angeles,” Angel City sporting director Mark Parsons said. “Ally is one of the world’s top young talents, has senior U.S. women’s national team experience and has built up important minutes in the NWSL.”

She arrived the same week Angel City sent midfielder Kennedy Fuller to Bay FC and fired coach Alexander Straus. The team went on a 1-6-1 slide before the World Cup break and sits in 12th place in the 16-team league.

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Parsons said it was important to make the coaching change with 19 games remaining and a chance to move up the standings. Assistant Leif Gunnar Smerud was named interim coach while the team searches for Straus’ replacement.

“We’d been really clear over the last 12 months when we made the hire that this is a team heading in a direction to be able to make the playoffs,” Parsons said, noting the coach has to be able to continue to develop players and put them in position to succeed.

Angel City FC Angel City FC fires coach Alex Straus Angel City made the move to fire Straus after a 4-6-1 start has the club in 12th place in the 16-team NWSL.

Sentnor hopes to add a new layer to the team, making a difference on and off the field.

“Most of the team style speaks for itself on the field, and all these girls are absolutely incredible and I’m excited to go in those relationships,” Sentnor said. “The energetic, passionate style of play is something really exciting.”

Sentnor, 22, brings experience to the Angel City roster at a relatively young age. She grew up in the national team system since age 12. She recalled traveling from Massachusetts to Colorado to attend camps and take the next steps in her career.

She has 22 appearances with the national team, recording seven goals and three assists.

The Massachusetts native hasn’t lived on the East Coast in years and has enjoyed traveling the country. She’s looking forward to the weather in California.

“It’s so fun for me to be able to try out different cities across the United States and immerse myself in different cultures,” Sentnor said.

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She said her family attends many of her games, helping her feel comfortable anywhere she plays.

“Home is where the people are, so when my family travels and comes out here, it feels like home. So wherever my people are is where home is,” Sentnor said.