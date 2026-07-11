Maiara Niehues and Angel City defeat league-leading San Diego

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-0 win over the San Diego Wave on Saturday night.

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Maiara Niehues scored for the fourth straight match and Ary Borges added a goal as Angel City defeated the league-leading San Diego Wave 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

After goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo failed to corral the ball, Niehues beat defender Perle Morroni to the ball and headed it home for the 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Sveindís Jonsdottir’s long throw into the box in the 26th minute was put away by Borges to make it 2-0 in the 26th minute.

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Angel City attacker Jun Endo went down with a non-contact injury in the 33rd minute and was assisted off the pitch visibly shaken.

Borges took down midfielder Kimmi Ascanio in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for the Wave (9-5-1) in the 86th minute, but Lia Godfrey’s shot from the spot hit the post.

Angelina Anderson had six saves for her fourth clean sheet of the season for Angel City (6-1-6).

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San Diego’s shutout streak came to an end at 242 minutes.