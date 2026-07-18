Maiara Niehues extends her scoring streak, leading Angel City to a third straight win

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars on Saturday.

Maiara Niehues scored for the fifth straight game and Sveindís Jonsdottir added a late goal to lead Angel City (7-6-1) to its third straight win, 2-0 over the Chicago Stars on Saturday.

Niehues scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute after a video review determined Ary Borges was fouled in the box.

Jonsdottir scored on a breakaway in stoppage time.

Since taking over as interim coach, Leif Smerud has led Angel City to three straight 2-0 wins, the first time the club has had three consecutive shutout wins.

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Spain international Leila Ouahabi made her debut for the Stars (4-11-0).